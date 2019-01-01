The Splash Zone 1/1/19: It’s Officially 2019 And Change Is Coming To Miami

First off, Happy New Year everyone! Let’s make 2019 a great one.

The Adam Gase era in Miami is over. After three years with the team and one playoff appearance, Stephen Ross decided it was time to move on from the young coach. I still believe Gase is going to be a great head coach in league, but the team needed a change of scenery. The other big news coming out of Miami was the promotion of Chris Grier. Grier was the team’s general manager but now has full control over all football operations. Kudos to Grier who has worked his butt off for the Dolphins since 2000. The next few weeks are going to be crazy, so buckle up Dolphin fans.

Miami Dolphins moving on past Gase, Tannenbaum was needed | Miami Herald

Adam Gase out as head coach. Mike Tannebaum losing his power over personnel to Chris Grier. It was a Monday of major changes for the Miami Dolphins, and needed changes for a franchise stuck in mediocrity most of this century.

Who is Chris Grier, the person in charge of rebuilding the Miami Dolphins? - Sun Sentinel

Chris Grier will be the person in position to move the Miami Dolphins franchise forward after Ross fired coach Adam Gase after three seasons, and reassigned Mike Tannenbaum from his role as vice president of football operations on Monday.

A list of possible Miami Dolphins head coach candidates | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins fired head coach Adam Gase on Monday. Who could be his replacement? John and Jim Harbaugh, Mike McCarthy, Josh McDaniels and Rex Ryan top the list

Buccaneers, Cardinals and Dolphins request interviews with Eric Bieniemy – ProFootballTalk

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is a popular name in this year's head coaching searches. Monday's report that the Jets requested an interview with Bieniemy was followed a short time later by word of interest from three more teams.

Dolphins, Packers want to interview Mike Munchak too – ProFootballTalk

The Broncos have some company when it comes to a desire to interview Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak for their head coaching vacancy. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Packers and Dolphins are also interested in speaking to Munchak.

Dolphins, Broncos want to talk to Vic Fangio – ProFootballTalk

The Bears held onto defensive coordinator Vic Fangio when they fired John Fox a year ago, but they may not be able to hold onto him for Matt Nagy's second year as their head coach

Andy Cohen: It's All About Sustaining Success

It had to be done. Changes were needed. A new structure, and certainly a different approach were required. The Miami Dolphins simply couldn’t continue the course they were on.

Miami Dolphins moved toward new philosophy, and it will be painful | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins are embarking on a new philosophy that focuses on building for a sustainable future while moving away from their usual win-now approach.

Dolphins' next coach could be Dan Campbell or Mike Munchak or Jim Harbaugh or ... Nick Saban - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Adam Gase is gone after three seasons. So, who will the Dolphins hire as their next head football coach?With seven other NFL teams searching for coaches, there were reports Monday that many former coaches and current assistants already were being contacted for interviews.

Schad: I'm down with this Miami Dolphins rebuild - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Stephen Ross wants to go for it, and Chris Grier is on board.Adam Gase, not so much. And so Gase is gone.No, Ross, the Dolphins owner, does not just want to go for a playoff appearance. He does not want the focus on a competitive product.

Habib: Adam Gase had Miami Dolphins' faith - and lost it in a flash

At last, reality bubbles to the surface.No more cliches. No more “if I knew what was broken, I’d fix it” babble.When the news was tweeted out Monday morning that Adam Gase was out as Dolphins coach, receiver Jarvis Landry wasted no time in hitting the “like” button.

Ryan Tannehill concedes 'the possibility' he's finished with Miami Dolphins - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Ryan Tannehill walked off the field Sunday knowing that among the many changes that could happen to the Miami Dolphins, he could be among the casualties.“I mean, you always know that there’s the possibility,” he said after the Dolphins’ 42-17 drubbing by the Buffalo Bills.

2019 NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch - CBSSports.com

With their 2018 season over, it's time for Dolphins fans to turn their attention to the draft

AC In The AM: Tough Ending To Tough Season

It ended wrapped in frustration, a game lost, the season over, a team now in need of a highly productive offseason.

