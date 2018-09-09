The Splash Zone 9/9/18: Titans At Dolphins

Dolphins football is back! The Dolphins will face off against the Tennessee Titans today at Hard Rock Stadium. Some prominent faces have left and there are a few new names on the team. Ryan Tannehill is back under center for the first time in over a year. Get hyped Dolphin fans and let’s hope for a great season!

Matchup Memories | Dolphins vs. Titans

Titans at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans: Breaking down Week 1 matchup

How do the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans match up for Sunday’s Week 1 tilt at Hard Rock...

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins: Staff predictions for Week 1

What are our Miami Dolphins writers expecting Sunday when the Fins host the Tennessee Titans in both...

Adam Gase

Onus on Dolphins coaches to creatively outscheme, outsmart opponents

These Dolphins believe they are better than the sum of their parts.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins’ Cam Wake: ‘I’m trying to kill you.’

Cameron Wake approaches every snap the same way.

Dolphins DE Robert Quinn 'breathing again' as 2018 season opens

It’s been six months since Robert Quinn was traded to the Dolphins, but it feels like he&rsquo...

Dolphins Linebackers

Dolphins draft pick Quentin Poling embraces practice squad opportunity

Of the Dolphins’ eight draft picks this year, seventh-rounder Quentin Poling was the only one...

