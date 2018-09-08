The Splash Zone 9/8/18: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Titans

The Miami Dolphins will open their seasons against the Tennessee Titans tomorrow and yes, I used a picture of Jay Cutler from last season. Just think, last year at this time we were getting ready for the year of Cutler, but that hype quickly died down. Ryan Tannehill is finally back and has a great supporting cast with him. A lot of people are sleeping on this Dolphins team and I believe they are going to exceed expectations this year.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

AC In The AM: Different Team, Different Feel

Don’t expect any bold predictions on this Friday morning before the first Sunday of the NFL season. The Miami Dolphins are about to embark on a 16-game journey and so many variables come into play, it’s impossible to know how it will end.

