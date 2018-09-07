The Splash Zone 9/7/18: Dolphins Placed MarQueis Gray On Injured Reserve

The Dolphins lost MarQueis Gray to injured reserve yesterday. The tight end suffered an Achilles injury during Wednesday’s practice and was placed on IR yesterday. Gray was going to open up the season as the Dolphins starter at tight end and will be missed on special teams also. The team added Gavin Escobar who was with the team during the preseason.

