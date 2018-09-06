The Splash Zone 9/6/18: Injury Updates From Dolphins Camp

The Miami Dolphins are expected to be without DeVante Parker on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Parker is nursing a broken finger and the staff believed he would be ready for the season opener. Jakeem Grant, who suffered a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens in the third preseason game, practiced yesterday but still remains in the concussion protocol.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins practice report: In/out leading to Titans game

The Dolphins held their first real practice of the 2018 season this morning as they prepare for Sund...

Adam Gase

Adam Gase confident Miami Dolphins can reclaim 2016 magic - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The Dolphins aren't considered among the league's elite, but after a tumultuous 2017, Gase believes they've already turned the corner.

Miami Dolphin’s Adam Gase: Why we signed Luke Falk, Brandon Bolden and

The Dolphins have added a quarterback, running back and wide receiver since finalizing their initial...

Dolphins Quarterbacks

In tune with his emotions, this Ryan Tannehill laughs, smiles and yell

On Tuesday afternoon, Ryan Tannehill tweeted using the hashtag #AskTannehill, which is something the...

Dolphins Wide Receivers

WR Albert Wilson thinks Miami Dolphins' offense will be 'amazing'

Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson has heard people doubt him his entire football career, going ba...

Dolphins WR Tanner McEvoy struggles in heat, but aims to contribute

Tanner McEvoy knew what was coming, but there was no way to prepare for it.

Dolphins Offensive Line

AC In The AM: Stability Big Plus For OL

They have been together since offseason workouts. All five of them side by side. Learning each other’s tendencies. Creating the right chemistry. Building a rapport and an understanding and a feel for one another.

Dolphins 2018 Season

Miami Dolphins and playoffs? Yes, if these 7 things all happen

Can the Miami Dolphins really shock the world and make the NFL playoffs, as they did in 2016?

Miami Dolphins 2018 predictions: Post staff expects struggles

As we inch ever closer to Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season, we put the all-important question to our M...

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 9/5/18: Miami Dolphins Add Running Back Brandon Bolden - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

DeVante Parker not expected to play Week 1 against Titans - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins will be without starting wide receiver DeVante Parker this Sunday as they host the Tennessee Titans. A league source has told the Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero that the...

Dolphins Drinking Game - G1 - The Phinsider

Let’s Do This!

NFL predictions for 2018: Collecting Miami Dolphins record projections - The Phinsider

We have all heard how the Miami Dolphins of 2018 are destined to become one of the worst teams in the league. All offseason and throughout the summer, that has been the story-to-tell when it comes...

Phinsider Radio: Talking with Armando Salguero & breaking down the Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans matchup - The Phinsider

This week on Phinsider Radio, we were joined by Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. We also break down all aspects of the Miami Dolphins upcoming game against the Tennessee Titans