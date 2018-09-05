The Splash Zone 9/5/18: Dolphins Add Brandon Bolden

The Miami Dolphins added a former rival yesterday. The team added running back Brandon Bolden to bolster their special teams unit. Bolden was formerly with the New England Patriots and his primary role was on special teams.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Miami Dolphins expected to sign RB Brandon Bolden

Dolphins Quarterbacks

AC In The AM: Tannehill’s Time Is Now

He has passed every test, answered every concern. He has been knocked down and has gotten right up. He has re-taken command of this offense with confidence and leadership. Indeed, there should be no doubt that Ryan Tannehill is ready for this regular season to begin Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Probably as ready as he’s ever been.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

5 Things to know about new Miami Dolphins WR Tanner McEvoy

Tanner McEvoy is 6-foot-6, which immediately makes him taller than DeVante Parker (6-3), Kenny Still...

Dolphins Defensive Line

Dolphins DE Robert Quinn poised for big year opposite Cam Wake | Miami Herald

The Dolphins hope Robert Quinn and Cam Wake can become their best pass-rush duo in years.

Titans at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins reveal regular-season depth chart and we learned this

Yes, the Miami Dolphins have four quarterbacks on their first regular-season depth chart, revealed T...

Inside The Numbers: Week One | Dolphins vs. Titans

For the first time in four years and only the third time in 10 years, the Dolphins will open the regular season at home when they face the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

