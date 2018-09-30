The Splash Zone 9/30/18: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

The Miami Dolphins will face their biggest test today as they take on the AFC East rival, New England Patriots. The Pats are coming off a tough loss to the Detroit Lions and you can bet they are going to play angry. On the other side, the Dolphins are feeling pretty good sitting at 3-0, two games ahead of the Pats, New York Jets, and Buffalo Bills in the division. So how good is this Dolphins team? We’ll find out today after the game.

NFL: Are Miami Dolphins really this good? We'll find out vs. Patriots

To achieve the Miami franchise’s first 4-0 start in 23 years, the Dolphins only need to beat a desperate Patriots (1-2) team at Gillette Stadium.

Dolphins at Patriots

Patriots have edge over Dolphins in Post sports staff predictions

Joe Schad, Beat Writer

It would be a neat story line if Miami were to actually wi...

What Danny Amendola, Brandon Bolden brought to Miami Dolphins

Jakeem Grant was sitting next to Danny Amendola in the Miami Dolphins wide receivers room,...

Dolphins Tight Ends

Dolphins rookie TE Mike Gesicki studies Patriots star Rob Gronkowski

When the Dolphins arrive for Sunday’s game at New England, rookie tight end Mike Gesicki will...

Dolphins Defensive Line

NFL body weight rule: Cameron Wake rips league for protecting QBs

Dolphins star Cameron Wake has objected to what he perceives as the NFL’s lack of concern for...

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins’ Xavien Howard on an interception roll | Miami Herald

A sx-pack of Dolphins notes on Xavien Howard, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, Nick O’Leary and assorted topics.

'Intense' Bobby McCain Developing Into A Leader

The first thing that jumps out when it comes to Bobby McCain is the intensity.

