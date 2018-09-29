The Splash Zone 9/29/18: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Patriots

The Miami Dolphins will square off against the New England Patriots on Sunday at Foxboro. The Patriots are the favorite, based off of history but the Dolphins have a great shot at dropping the Pats on their home turf. 10 years ago, Tony Sparano unleashed the Wildcat on the Patriots. Perhaps Adam Gase has a few tricks up his sleeve also.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

AC In The AM: No Test Like Road Game In New England

The Miami Dolphins are about to find out how good they really are.

Dolphins at Patriots

Miami Dolphins: 3 position groups of concern vs. New England Patriots

The Dolphins have a chance to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 1995 on Sunday at the New...

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins: Preview, prediction, statistics to know for AFC East battle - CBSSports.com

Can Ryan Tannehill and the surprising Dolphins continue their success Sunday in New England?

Miami Dolphins practice report: Last check-in before Patriots game

As the Dolphins get ready to travel to New England, they’re mostly intact.

Matchup Memories | Dolphins at Patriots

This year marked the 10th anniversary of the famous Wildcat game when the Dolphins stunned the Patriots, 38-13, at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 21, 2008, so this edition of Matchup Memories will focus strictly on that game.

The Splash Zone 9/28/18: More Trick Plays On The Way? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Caption This! Week 4 vs. New England Patriots - The Phinsider

What’s Tom Brady thinking about as he mopes his way back to the locker room by himself?

Adam Gase

Adam Gase convinces Miami Dolphins they can win big without stars - NFL Nation- ESPN

After a dysfunctional 2017, Gase is changing the 3-0 Dolphins' culture by building a hungry team that bought in to his vision.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Suddenly second-string, Miami Dolphins TE Durham Smythe ready to grind

With about two minutes left in Sunday’s Dolphins defeat of the Raiders, coach Adam Gase sent h...

Dolphins at Patriots injury report update: Reshad Jones fully practices - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are heading into Week 4 with a scheduled showdown against the New England Patriots and they could be getting back a key member of their defense. After missing last week’s game...

Dolphins Drinking Game - G4 - The Phinsider

Statement Game