The Splash Zone 9/28/18: More Trick Plays On The Way?

The last time the Miami Dolphins won at Foxboro was ten years ago. The Dolphins unleashed the wildcat with Ronnie Brown and trounced the Patriots on their home turf. We saw Adam Gase open up the playbook last week with Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant. Don’t be surprised to see some more trickery this Sunday.

The Miami Dolphins -- the franchise that authored trick plays such as the Hook and Lateral, Fake Spike and Wildcat package -- used trick plays against the Oakland Raiders last week and have prepared more for the New England Patriots this week.

Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday. That’s huge news for a defensive line than needs every healthy body it can find.

The Dolphins are looking awfully smart right now which usually comes with the territory when you get off to a 3-0 start.

The Miami Dolphins have managed to win each their of first three games this season, for the first time since 2013. The New England Patriots have lost consecutive games by 10 or more points for the first time since 2002.

With Sunday’s important AFC East game against the Patriots in Foxborough, where the temperatur...

The Dolphins are one of three undefeated teams heading into week 4, and now they face a familiar division foe who will attempt to derail that momentum.

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.