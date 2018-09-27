The Splash Zone 9/27/18: Records Are Irrelevant Right Now

Adam Gase knows his team sits atop the AFC East, but he doesn’t care. Gase stated that records at this point are irrelevant so early in the season. It’s just odd seeing the Miami Dolphins sitting at 3-0 while the rest of the division is 1-2. This Sunday will be a big test for this team as the Dolphins are on a hot streak while the New England Patriots are struggling on both sides of the ball at the moment.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Dolphins Offensive Line

Daniel Kilgore often looks back at his life and wonders how a small town kid from Kingsport, Tennessee could have made it this far. He is in his eighth NFL season and his first as the Dolphins’ starting center and even now he admits there are times when he still shakes his head in disbelief.

Dolphins Defensive Line

The Dolphins worked out some veteran defensive ends, but apparently weren't impressed. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins worked out veteran defensive ends Kony Ealy and Robert Ayers yesterday, before settling on a guy they already knew.

The Miami Dolphins defensive line is going to be missing two key reserves on Sunday against the New England Patriots. But because that means starters Cameron Wake and Robert Quinn may have to play more snaps, that’s bad news for Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady.

The Dolphins worked out several veteran defensive ends on Tuesday, but didn't sign any of them and that led to speculation that they'd be promoting from within to fill William Hayes' spot on the 53-man roster. That's precisely what happened on Wednesday.

Dolphins 2018 Season

The Miami Dolphins game against the Oakland Raiders reveals the defense has coverage issues it must clean up, while the offense can celebrate the emergence of tight end Mike Gesicki, the speed to Kenny Stills, and the great trick play by Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The rookie 2018 3rd rounder received the "starter" label on August 27, 2018. Let’s check on his progress.

Dolphins sign Martrell Spaight, promote Jonathan Woodard - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have announced a series of roster moves on Wednesday, looking to bolster the defense after a series of injuries last week. The Dolphins added free agent linebacker Martrell...

