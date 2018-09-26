The Splash Zone 9/26/18: Big Test Against The Patriots On Sunday

What an odd picture to look at. The New England Patriots sit at 1-3 while the Dolphins are there at 3-0. The Patriots have been on the struggle bus and could this be the start of the dynasty falling apart? History says no as the Patriots have gotten off to slow starts only for them to win the Super Bowl a few months later. This is a great test for the Dolphins who are riding high right now on a three game win streak. If the Dolphins can go into Foxboro and beat the Patriots, I think it will finally be time for the national media to start paying attention to this team. If they lose, oh well.

New England dynasty under siege as Miami Dolphins visit | Miami Herald

The New England Patriots are struggling and trail the Miami Dolphins by two games in the AFC East after only three weeks. And while history suggests the Patriots will recover, facts with their personnel suggest trouble could continue.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Akeem Spence didn’t realize ripping helmets off was illegal – ProFootballTalk

Dolphins defensive tackle Akeem Spence put his team in a bad situation Sunday, wiping out a drive-ending sack by Cameron Wake and leaving them short-handed after he was ejected for pulling Raiders guard Kelechi Osemele's helmet off.

Dolphins 2018 Season

AC In The AM: Dissecting A 3-0 Start

Before we move on to New England, before we start breaking down the enormous challenge of playing against a Patriots’ team that has won nine straight AFC East titles, let’s reflect for a moment on a season that could not have gotten off to a more promising start.

Lieser: Miami Dolphins ride high into first real test at Patriots

They’ve tried to keep it to themselves, even when they pulled off a couple of big wins to open...

The Tape Don’t Lie: Miami Dolphins vs. Oakland Raiders, a review

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says, “The tape don’t lie.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

