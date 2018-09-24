The Splash Zone 9/24/18: Your Miami Dolphins Are 3-0

It wasn’t pretty, but the Miami Dolphins found a way to win yesterdays game against the Oakland Raiders. Xavien Howard stepped up as he shadowed Amari Cooper and made him completely useless. The defense missed Reshad Jones though as the Pro Bowl safety was declared inactive before the game. Ryan Tannehill continues to play solid football and Jakeem Grant is finding a home in this offense. The team will have a real test next weekend as the have to travel to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots.

Dolphins move to 3-0 with late rally past Raiders – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins were down 10 points in the second half of Sunday's home game against the Raiders, but that deficit proved to be no problem. Albert Wilson threw one long touchdown and caught another in the fourth quarter to propel the Dolphins to 28-20 win over the 0-3 Raiders.

Raiders at Dolphins

Grading the Miami Dolphins for their 28-20 win over the Raiders

Grading the Dolphins for their 28-20 comeback victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday afternoon:...

Five instant takeaways from Miami Dolphins' win over Oakland Raiders

Another week, another wild win for the Dolphins.

Adam Gase

Competitive culture: Adam Gase entitles no Dolphin to start or dress

When the Dolphins start a new week of practice, coach Adam Gase generally has a good idea of the pla...

Dolphins’ Adam Gase dialing up fun, thrilling, winning trick plays

We may never know what the play was called, and perhaps it’s better that way, it sort of adds...

Miami Dolphins’ Adam Gase: Gadget play for TD ‘straight thievery'

The play that everybody wanted to talk about the most was the one Adam Gase wanted to talk about the...

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Ryan Tannehill: Miami Dolphins’ ways ‘are going to take us there’

There came a point Sunday when Ryan Tannehill knew if the Dolphins were going to beat the Oakland Ra...

Dolphins Running Backs

Dolphins' Frank Gore making the most of his opportunities while Kenyan Drake relishes new role - Sun Sentinel

Future Hall of Famer Frank Gore may not be playing the same number of snaps as third-year starter Kenyan Drake, but their opportunities to make plays with the football for the Dolphins are close to even.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Dolphins WR DeVante Parker has key catch in return from broken finger

DeVante Parker never says much, but it was clear missing out on all the Dolphins’ fun the firs...

Dolphins Secondary

Meet the NFL's next great cornerback: Xavien Howard of the Dolphins

Xavien Howard has arrived, and he knows it.

