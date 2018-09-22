The Splash Zone 9/22/18: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Raiders

The Dolphins will be facing off against Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders tomorrow at home. The Phins will look to continue their win streak and go to 3 -0, a record that not many predicted as this is supposed to be the worst team in the league. The Raiders are coming off a heart breaking loss against the Denver Broncos. Many are now picking the Dolphins to come away with the victory on Sunday, let’s hope that doesn’t jinx this team.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins prediction: Miami will beat Raiders on Sunday

If the Dolphins beat Jon Gruden and the Raiders on Sunday they will go 3-0 for the first time since 2013.

Raiders at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins' position groups of concern vs. Oakland Raiders

As much as the Raiders look like they’re spiraling and the Dolphins are surging to start...

Top News: Jones Practices Again, Status Unclear For Sunday

Safety Reshad Jones practiced again Friday, but it remains uncertain whether he’l l play against the Oakland Raiders.

AC In The AM: Now It’s About Sustaining

Can two become three? That’s what Sunday is about for the Miami Dolphins. They have put together a nice early season run, disposing of both the Titans and Jets. Now they can make it three-in-a-row against the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium and a chance to further validate everything we have seen so far.

Adam Gase

What Dolphins coach Adam Gase just said, Friday before Raiders game

Here are some things Adam Gase said Friday, two days before Miami tries to go to 3-0 by defeating th...

Dolphins Running Backs

Miami Dolphins RB Frank Gore trained as boxer in 2018 offseason

It takes creativity to find ways to keep in shape this late in a career without putting on unnecessa...

Dolphins Linebackers

Kiko Alonso is destructive, disruptive; leads young Dolphins LB's

Dolphins coach Adam Gase mentioned on Thursday that outside linebacker Kiko Alonso has been involved...

Jerome Baker inspired by Cam Wake’s powerful message to rookies

Jerome Baker is one of the happiest guys you’d ever want to meet.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins S Maurice Smith back on roster after turbulent 3 weeks

At any point in the last year or so, Dolphins safety Maurice Smith would’ve made the obligator...

