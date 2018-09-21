The Splash Zone 9/21/18: Injury Updates From Thursday’s Practice

Reshad Jones was back at practice yesterday, which means he will be playing this Sunday as there was some concern over his shoulder when he popped up on the injury report this week. DeVante Parker appears healthy enough to be active on Sunday, but that is entirely up to the coaching staff. Parker was a surprise inactive last Sunday.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins practice report: Reshad Jones, DeVante Parker injuries

The Dolphins practiced inside their bubble on Thursday afternoon, in preparation for Sunday’s...

Dolphins Offense

All they do is win, win, win: Dolphins’ Ryan Tannehill, with Adam Gase

All they do is win, win, win, no matter what

And every time they step onto the field

Everybody hands...

Dolphins Wide Receivers

How DeVante Parker’s finger injury feels 3 days before Raiders game

DeVante Parker has had an extra week to allow a broken finger on his right hand to heal, and he says...

Dolphins Tight Ends

TE Nick O’Leary of Palm Beach and Dwyer joins Miami Dolphins

Tight end Nick O’Leary of Palm Beach and Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens is joining th...

Dolphins Defense

What Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke said Thursday

The Dolphins’ defense already looks decisively better than it did last year, and their defensi...

Dolphins Defensive Line

Akeem Spence A Perfect Match With The Dolphins

At the conclusion of the 2018 NFL draft, the Dolphins found themselves still in the market for a player who could round out their group of defensive tackles.

Dolphins Linebackers

Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan wary of Raiders' offense despite struggles

The Raiders come into Sunday’s game against the Dolphins with a bottom-five scoring offense, b...

Dolphins 2018 Season

AC In The AM: Fast Times For The Dolphins

Does this team have a speed limit? Apparently not.

Miami Dolphins practice report: Reshad Jones, DeVante Parker injuries

The Dolphins practiced inside their bubble on Thursday afternoon, in preparation for Sunday’s...

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 9/20/18: Reshad Jones Day-To-Day For Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins Week 3 injury report Wednesday: Reshad Jones day-to-day - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones headlined the team’s injury report on Wednesday, missing practice with a shoulder injury he sustained in the first half of the team’s game against the New York...

#AskPhinsider Mailbag for Week 3: Kiko Alonso, DeVante Parker, and the Raiders - The Phinsider

The Phinsider Mailbag was overflowing today when I checked it, so thank you all very much. As such, not every question made it into my answers - but I tried to cover every topic as much as...

Dolphins star safety Reshad Jones returns to practice - The Phinsider

Reshad Jones’ shoulder injury appears to be minor, as he returned to practice on Thursday.