The Splash Zone 9/20/18: Reshad Jones Day-To-Day

The Miami Dolphins will be without Reshad Jones this week during practice. Jones is dealing with a shoulder injury, which may have been on the amazing play to end the first half of the game against the New York Jets. However, Adam Gase expects Jones to play against the Oakland Raiders this Sunday and appeared optimistic that the injury is not that serious.

What Adam Gase said Wednesday before Oakland game: Reshad Jones update

Here is some of what Adam Gase said Wednesday before a home game against the Oakland Raiders:

Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard turns up as dynamic, potent ball-hawk

They want no part of Xavien Howard.

They’ll throw left, they’ll throw middle, but right?

What Jon Gruden of Oakland Raiders said about the Miami Dolphins

Here are some things Oakland coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday:

Miami Dolphins reach out to South Florida’s diverse cultures | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins have begun a season-long cultural tour program where they travel to areas populated by South Florida’s different cultures and mingle with people they otherwise would not meet.

NFL: Ranking 2-0 teams from lucky (Broncos) to legit (Rams)

Seven NFL teams stand at 2-0, but no one should be issuing challenges to the 1972 Dolphins yet. We examine the early undefeateds and their viability.

AC In The AM: Time To Answer Your Questions

With the Dolphins off to an impressive 2-0 start, with the Raiders coming to Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday and with a trip to New England looming the following Sunday, let’s see what’s on your mind knowing there’s no way I’m going to convert a third-and-19.

