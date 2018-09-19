The Splash Zone 9/19/18: Dolphins Moving Up In Power Rankings

Let me be the first to say that power rankings mean nothing and I could care less where they rank my favorite team. But since there is no good article to use today for a headline, lets talk about these rankings. Before the season many pundits had the Dolphins ranked as one of the worst teams in the league. They didn’t get much respect last week after their win against the Tennessee Titans, but soared up some rankings after defeating the rival, New York Jets.

NFL rankings send Miami Dolphins soaring how high this week?

The Dolphins were all about wanting to prove everybody wrong in the preseason, and now that they&rsq...

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins’ pass rush resurgent against the Jets | Miami Herald

All told, the Miami Dolphins’ front had a staggering 21 tackles, including an absurd nine for loss in Sunday’s victory over the New York Jets. The Dolphins are in the top eight in yards allowed and yards-per-rush surrendered.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins’ Minkah Fitzpatrick files to trademark for FitzMagic

Can Minkah Fitzpatrick make Ryan Fitzpatrick disappear?

Dolphins Special Teams

How Miami Dolphins’ Matt Haack pulled off ‘phenomenal’ day vs. Jets

Dolphins punter Matt Haack knows how this works.

Dolphins 2018 Season

AC In The AM: Plenty To Feel Good About

You beat the Jets at their place, you deserve an extra day to let it all marinate. You are alone in first place in the AFC East, even after just two games, and you deserve to enjoy the moment. So let’s all take a deep breath this Tuesday morning, let’s wait another day before turning our thoughts to the Raiders, and instead reflect on these first two weeks and a team clearly trending in the right direction.

The Tape Don’t Lie: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, a review

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says, “The tape don’t lie.

Inside The Numbers: Dolphins 20, Jets 12

We examine, via numbers, the Dolphins’ impressive road victory against the Jets, the 2-0 start, and some individual performances.

