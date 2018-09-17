The Splash Zone 9/17/18: Dolphins Start 2-0 After Yesterday’s Win Against The Jets

It wasn’t pretty, but the Miami Dolphins got a tough division win on the road yesterday and started 2-0 for the first time under Adam Gase. Ryan Tannehill had some highs and lows, but sealed the game with his first down run before the 2 minute warning in the fourth quarter. We also witnessed history as Frank Gore is now the #4 all time leading rusher as he passed Curtis Martin in the history books. The defense applied pressure all day forcing the rookie quarterback, Sam Darnold, to make some erratic throws. A win is a win and the Dolphins are undefeated so far.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

5 Instant Takeaway: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

The Dolphins entered Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium as three-point underdogs, based largely...

Dolphins at Jets

Grading the 2-0 Miami Dolphins for their victory over the Jets

The Dolphins are off to a 2-0 start via a 20-12 victory over the New York Jets in the Meadowlands on...

DeVante Parker on not playing: Of course I’m not OK with it – ProFootballTalk

As the week played out in Miami, it seemed likely that wide receiver DeVante Parker would be in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Jets. Ninety minutes before kickoff, however, the Dolphins announced that Parker was inactive for the AFC East clash.

Miami Dolphins: Why Albert Wilson orchestrated team photo celebration

Albert Wilson crouched down with the football in the end zone, waited for all his teammates to join...

Adam Gase

Lieser: Adam Gase vision materializes in Dolphins' 20-12 win over Jets

This was Adam Gase’s blueprint coming to life.

Dolphins Running Backs

NFL all-time rushing leaders: Dolphins Frank Gore passes Curtis Martin

Dolphins running back Frank Gore continues to solidify his Hall of Fame worthiness this season...

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 9/16/18: Miami Dolphins Set To Face Off Against The New York Jets - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Phinsider Radio: Interview with John Butchko of Gang Green Nation - The Phinsider

Listen to our interview with John Butchko of Gang Green Nation as the Miami Dolphins prepare to take on the New York Jets.

Stop with the hyperbole - this is not a must win or prove it game for the Miami Dolphins as they take on the New York Jets - The Phinsider

A lot has been made this past week about today’s game between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets. I’m here to tell you that this is not a must win or prove it game for the Dolphins.

NFL Week 2 2018 straight-up winners picks - The Phinsider

The Phinsider Contributor straight-up winners picks are back for our Week 2 edition. Last week, we posted our winners picks, with Chris Early (Duke), Kathleen Noa, and Justin Hier joined me in...