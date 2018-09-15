The Splash Zone 9/15/18: Dolphins Lose Josh Sitton For The Season

Just when things were looking good, the news hit yesterday that Josh Sitton would be done for the season with a torn rotator cuff. Sitton was hoping to play but that is not going to happen. The guard was one of the key pieces Adam Gase wanted to add to a locker room that needed leadership after last season. Ted Larsen will be replacing Sitton at left guard.

Miami Dolphins guard Josh Sitton out for season with torn rotator cuff

The Dolphins got bad news Friday when tests revealed that left guard Josh Sitton tore his rotator cuff and will be out for the season, a source confirmed.

AC In The AM: Jets Game Should Tell Us A lot

We’ve been here before. A year ago to be exact. The Dolphins felt good about themselves after a season-opening victory over the Chargers. Then they went to New Jersey to play the Jets in their second game, just like they will Sunday afternoon.

