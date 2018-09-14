The Splash Zone 9/14/18: DeVante Parker Hopes To Play Against The Jets

DeVante Parker practiced in full yesterday and there is a good chance the wide receiver could suit up for Sunday after missing the season opener. Parker has been dealing with a broken middle finger, meaning he couldn’t catch anything. The Dolphins offense did fairly well against the Tennessee Titans last week without Parker as Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson were heavily involved in the game plan.

Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker, who broke the middle finger on his right hand on Aug. 12, is "itching to play" against the Jets on Sunday, coach Adam Gase said.

Kenny Stills spent his off day Tuesday visiting U.S. Veterans with health care needs.

It’s taking longer to construct those big party tents around Niagara Falls today.

Sometimes one simple question tells you everything you need to know.

This is not a democracy. It’s football.

As the Dolphins near their Week 2 game at the Jets, they’re continuing to deal with uncertaint...

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

He may have only played one game in the NFL, but it is crystal clear MInkah Fitzpatrick belongs in the league.

We’re looking at the next great safety duo.

The Miami Dolphins will afce off against the New York Jets on Sunday in a Week 2 meeting between AFC East rivals. Both teams are coming off of wins, with Miami beating the Tennessee Titans 27-20...