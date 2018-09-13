The Splash Zone 9/13/18: Jakeem Grant Receives Weekly Honor

Jakeem Grant has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Grant returned a kickoff for 102 yards to help lift the Dolphins over the Tennessee Titans. Grant always seems to make some electrifying plays on special teams and it’s great to see him getting a ton of reps on offense.

Who was that?!? Unheralded NFL ballers who shined in Week 1 - NFL Nation- ESPN

Darron Lee, Phillip Lindsay and Will Dissly were among the players who made names for themselves in Week 1.

Adam Gase

What Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase Wednesday before Jets game

Here are some things Adam Gase said after Wednesday’s Dolphins practice:

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Why Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill asked teammates to work on Victory Monday

After the longest game in NFL history ended in victory, Dolphins coach Adam Gase suggested his playe...

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins’ Jakeem Grant on 102-yard TD: I wasn’t even running

If you think Jakeem Grant did well Sunday, running 102 yards for a touchdown on a kickoff return aga...

Dolphins Linebackers

AC In The AM: 10 Questions With Jerome Baker

His friends back home in Ohio were impressed, some were surprised. Jerome Baker, the kid who was supposed to be too small to play football, too small even way back in high school, was a starting linebacker for the Miami Dolphins on opening day.

Dolphins 2018 Season

Miami Dolphins practice report: Wednesday before Jets game

The Dolphins returned to practice on Wednesday morning, three days after winning the longest game in...

