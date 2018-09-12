The Splash Zone 9/12/18: Dolphins Bring Back Travis Swanson

Travis Swanson was signed by the Miami Dolphins last week but didn’t last long as he was released a day later to make room for Brandon Bolden. The Dolphins have brought back the veteran o-lineman and had to release Gavin Escobar to make room. Swanson should provide valuable depth on the offensive line.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Miami Dolphins add C Swanson, release TE Escobar

The Dolphins confirmed the signing of center Travis Swanson on Tuesday.

Dolphins 2018 Season

Think the Dolphins-Titans game took a long time? Check out these marat

SPORTS MARATHONS

The Dolphins, Titans and fans at Hard Rock Stadium are shaking off cobwebs after th...

Lightning delays prudent at Miami Dolphins’ opener vs Tennessee Titans

The Dolphins, Tennessee Titans and football fans endured four hours of lightning delays even though...

AC In The AM: So Many Encouraging Signs

With time to reflect on perhaps the most bizarre season-opening game in team history, with those beloved Jets up next on the road and with the season in general now looking a lot more promising, we offer these Tuesday morning thoughts and observations and I assure you there will be no lightning delays in this column.

The Tape Don’t Lie: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins, a review

Every week, The Palm Beach Post breaks down the game film of the Miami Dolphins game and gives insight into what went right and what went wrong.

