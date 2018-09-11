The Splash Zone 9/11/18: Frank Gore Should Hit Big Milestone In Week 2

After the defeat of the Tennessee Titans, Frank Gore finished the game with 61 yards rushing. He has 14,087 career rushing yards, 14 short of Curtis Martin. Gore SHOULD get those 14 yards against the New York Jets in week 2.

Frank Gore should move up to fourth all-time next week – ProFootballTalk

Frank Gore is a week away from history. The Dolphins veteran running back showed he can still be productive in Sunday's marathon win over the Titans, and he moved to within a few carries of another spot on the league's all-time charts.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Ryan Tannehill ready to keep working after yesterday’s marathon – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins had plenty of time to rest yesterday during the game. So today, some of them are going to work on their day off. While Victory Monday is a traditional perk for teams which win on Sunday, Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill lobbied his offensive teammates to come in this morning and w...

Dolphins’ Ryan Tannehill wins again, but he’s not satisfied. Perfect.

Ryan Tannehill completed 20 of 28 passes, threw 2 touchdowns and led the Miami Dolphins to victory f...

Dolphins Runningbacks

Frank Gore made his Dolphins debut during win over Titans

Running back Frank Gore said he was so focused during his Miami Dolphins debut Sunday that he didn&r...

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Dolphins WR Albert Wilson shows up with speed, elusiveness in debut

Albert Wilson didn’t put up any amazing numbers in his Dolphins debut, but he showed flashes o...

Dolphins Special Teams

Could Dolphins snapper John Denney miss his first game since — ever?

John Denney is one of those guys you don’t think much about until a snap is skipping and a pun...

Titans At Dolphins

AC In The AM: A Long Day With A Strong Finish

From searing sun, to pounding rain to a pair of interminable lightning delays, each lasting about two hours, guess you could call it a typical South Florida summertime day.

Dolphins NFL season opener lasted more than 7 hours

One Miami Dolphin tried to take a nap in the middle of his debut in professional football.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

