The Splash Zone 9/1/18: Dolphins Begin Roster Purge

Coaches dread the 53 man roster cut down after the final preseason game. After spending months with these players, it makes it tough to release some of these guys. Some of these players will go on to play for other teams or land on a practice squad. Others will never play another down of football again. The Dolphins began their cut down with the release of kicker Greg Joseph who had a solid preseason. Another early release was veteran tight end Gavin Escobar.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins settle kicking competition, go with Jason Sanders – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins had a pair of rookies competing for their kicking job, and they've decided. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are releasing Greg Joseph, which leaves the job in the hands (feet?) of Jason Sanders.

Adam Gase

NFL roster cut deadline: Dolphins' Adam Gase dreads letting players go

If the NFL wanted to permanently increase the roster size to 90, Dolphins coach Adam Gase would vote...

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins backup QB David Fales describes his preseason as 'OK'

David Fales sounded like a man who knew he should’ve done more.

Dolphins Running Backs

Miami Dolphins rookie RB Kalen Ballage: ‘My time will come.’

Kalen Ballage averaged 6 yards per carry, scored 1 touchdown, had 3 catches and left Thursday night&...

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins trade safety Jordan Lucas to the Chiefs – ProFootballTalk

The Chiefs needed some help in the defensive secondary, and they've gotten it. Via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have traded safety Jordan Lucas to Kansas City. A sixth-rounder in 2016, Lucas will net a seventh-round pick in 2019 for the Dolphins.

Dolphins Preseason

AC In The AM: Tough Decisions Get Tougher

The starters, with the exception of rookie linebacker Jerome Baker, sat this one out. For them, it was a chance to exhale, just for a few hours. Instead what we saw Thursday night in Atlanta was young players fighting for spots on the back end of the roster, some veterans trying to keep their careers going, second stringers hoping to solidify their status and even the final chapter of a winner take-all matchup between a couple of rookie kickers.

Top News: Finalizing The Roster

With the 2018 preseason now over, the Dolphins will move on to the next order of business: getting down to the 53-player roster limit before 4 p.m. Eastern time Saturday.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 8/31/18: Miami Dolphins End Preseason On A High Note - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

What is a practice squad in the NFL? Who can be on it and when can they sign? - The Phinsider

The NFL’s roster cut deadline is looming, coming on Saturday at 4pm Eastern. As teams look to trim from the 90-man limit used during the offseason and preseason down to the 53-man roster limit for...

2018 Miami Dolphins roster cuts: Predicting the 53-man roster - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins ended the 2018 NFL Preseason with a 34-7 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. It was an impressive performance from several of the team’s backup players, highlighted by Brock...

NFL Roster Cuts 2018: Miami Dolphins live updates for rumors and cuts tracking - The Phinsider

The NFL Preseason is complete for the Miami Dolphins, which means it is time for the most painful part of the summer - roster cuts. The team has to be down to the 53-man roster limit the league...

Caption This! Kiko Alonso version - The Phinsider

Let’s have one more moment of goofiness before the regular season begins.

Phinsider Fantasy Football Team Owners Announcement - The Phinsider

Okay, I have been slacking. This week got away from me, so we are well behind where I thought we would be in setting up The Phinsider Fantasy Football League for this year. I have the draft...