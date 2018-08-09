The Splash Zone 8/9/18: Breaking Down The Dolphins Offseason Acquisitions

The Miami Dolphins added veterans through free agency and through trades and also added future stars through the draft. The teams first two picks in the draft, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Mike Gesicki, have not disappointed as both rookies continue to improve every practice. The Dolphins replaced Jarvis Landry with Danny Amendola and Ryan Tannehill has made an instant connection with his new slot receiver.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

How Miami Dolphins offseason acquisitions are doing so far | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins revamped their roster in the offseason, jettisoning multiple big name players for lesser names. The replacements have not disappointed so far.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Mike Gesicki hype train picking up steam in Miami - NFL.com

The Dolphins are counting on Ryan Tannehill to return under center from wire-to-wire and flip the switch for Miami. The emergence of Mike Gesicki should help.

How Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki is trying to earn Adam Gase’s trust

The temptation is going to be there for Adam Gase, as it would be for any coach.

Former Dolphins

Hyde: Time to put Zach Thomas in Hall of Fame conversation | Commentary - Sun Sentinel

As the next cycle of Pro Football Hall of Fame candidates start to get voted on, it's time to consider former Dolphin Zach Thomas.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

How to watch and stream NFL preseason Buccaneers at Dolphins - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins open their 2018 preseason on Thursday the Tampa Bay Buccaneers make the I-75 trip south to Hard Rock Stadium. This will be the first of four preseason games for both teams, and...

90-in-90 Miami Dolphins roster breakdown: Gavin Escobar - The Phinsider

The Phinsider’s annual 90-in-90 series is back today with another in-depth look at the players who are currently vying to make the Miami Dolphins’ 53-man roster. This series of articles takes a...

Dolphins Drinking Game - P1 - The Phinsider

PREPARE THY LIVER!

The Splash Zone 8/8/18: Notes From Miami Dolphins Training Camp #11 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Would You Draft Tom Brady on Your Fantasy Football Team? - The Phinsider

I’ve never had Tom Brady on my fantasy football team. I’m curious, could you pull the trigger and draft him?

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.