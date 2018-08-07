The Splash Zone 8/7/18: Notes From Dolphins Training Camp #10

The Miami Dolphins finished up their tenth training camp practice yesterday and the team will be getting ready for their first preseason game on Thursday. The Dolphins will be facing off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium. The big news out of camp yesterday was the release of the teams first depth chart, which means absolutely nothing at this point as that chart is going to change weekly until the end of the preseason.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Camp Insider: 13 Observations From Monday's Practice

Highlights and observations from the 10th training camp practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University:

Adam Gase

What Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase said today

Here is some of what Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Monday:

• We have 8 guys we can r...

Dolphins Offense

The History of the Wildcat, 10 Years Later - The Ringer

A decade ago, the Miami Dolphins put a running back at quarterback and a quarterback at wide receiver. The protagonists of one of the weirdest (and most successful) offensive experiments the NFL has ever seen tell us the story.

Dolphins Running Backs

Miami Dolphins RB competition: Kenyan Drake reacts to depth chart

No running back in the NFL was better down the stretch last season than Kenyan Drake of the Miami Do...

Dolphins Secondary

Torry McTyer rises from 5th string to possible Miami Dolphins starter

When the Miami Dolphins opened last year’s preseason, Torry McTyer was the ninth or 10th corne...

Dolphins Training Camp

AC In The AM: Camp Reaches Important Stage

With the preseason opener now just a few days away, with the roster and starting battles coming into clearer focus and with last Saturday’s scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium providing few answers, some insight and perspective seems in order.

Miami Dolphins 2018 training camp practice report (Day 10)

The tone of the Dolphins’ preseason practices shifted somewhat today as he team began preparin...

Miami Dolphins won’t narrow roster competitions until end of preseason

As the Dolphins approach their first preseason game and have their initial depth chart out, coach Ad...

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 8/6/18: Miami Dolphins Release First Depth Chart - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Film Breakdown: Why the Dolphins expect big things from rookie tight end Mike Gesicki - The Phinsider

The Dolphins and Adam Gase finally have a play-making tight end to take their offense to the next level.

How do the Buccaneers handle Jameis Winston’s suspension during preseason games? - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Thursday in the preseason opener for both teams. While the starters for either team are not expected to play much - or maybe at all -...

Bleacher Report NFL power rankings see long uphill battle for Dolphins in 2018 - The Phinsider

If you have read anything this offseason about the Miami Dolphins written by any of the national media sources, you probably could guess how a 2018 NFL Power Rankings released by Bleacher Report...

Miami Dolphins First Preseason Game is 3 Days Away - The Phinsider

Who will shine this week?