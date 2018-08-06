The Splash Zone 8/6/18: Dolphins Release First Depth Chart

The Miami Dolphins released their first depth chart yesterday, meaning this is pretty much the same depth chart they will go with when the season starts. Marqueis Gray is listed as the team’s starting tight end after beating out the second rounder, Mike Gesicki. Heck, Gesicki is listed as the fifth string tight end so it appears he is another Dolphins draft bust in the making. All joking aside, the depth chart is going to change quite a bit between now and the end of the preseason. We’ll mostly see the non-starters play a ton during the first two preseason games and finally see the starters play a full two quarters, or more, in the third preseason game.

