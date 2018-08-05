The Splash Zone 8/5/18: Notes From Miami Dolphins Scrimmage

The Miami Dolphins scrimmage could have gone better as the offense appeared sloppy and there were a ton of penalties. The biggest offensive highlight was Brock Osweiler throwing a touchdown to wide receiver Drew Morgan during the live scrimmage. But during 7-on-7’s, Ryan Tannehill hit Mike Gesicki for a long touchdown. Penalties have plagued the Dolphins for the past two seasons under Adam Gase and it’s something that needs to get fixed somehow.

Miami Dolphins open scrimmage full of penalties, sloppy offense

It’s going to require a lot of faith from Dolphins fans to see what Adam Gase sees in this tea...

Dolphins Scrimmage

A full breakdown of Miami Dolphins’ scrimmage (with stats)

The Dolphins made their 2018 debut at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday with a brief scrimmage.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Brock Osweiler says, 'I've had a tremendous camp.'

Brock Osweiler was perfect for the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.

Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill ready to be a rushing threat again

Early in today’s scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium, Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill rolled ri...

Dolphins Defense

Why is Rob Ryan hanging around the Miami Dolphins in training camp?

Longtime NFL defensive coordinator Rob Ryan has been with the Dolphins during training camp this wee...

Dolphins Defensive Line

Less stress. More sacks. Charles Harris blossoming for Miami Dolphins

This Charles Harris is completely unrecognizable from the Charles Harris who took the Hard Rock Stad...

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins’ Raekwon McMillan glad to ‘finally contribute'

Raekwon McMillan walked off the field after the Dolphins’ scrimmage Saturday.

