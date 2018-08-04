The Splash Zone 8/4/18: Notes From Miami Dolphins Training Camp #8

The Miami Dolphins have been lacking at tight end the past few seasons as they experimented with Jordan Cameron and Julius Thomas. Hopefully the team has found their answer with Mike Gesicki, the rookie out of Penn State. Gesicki has been playing well in practice as of late and seems to be developing that chemistry with Ryan Tannehill. Though his blocking still needs some work, Gesicki is going to light it up in the passing game.

Camp Insider: 18 Highlights From Friday's Practice

Highlights and observations from the eighth training camp practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University:

Adam Gase

What Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase said today

Here are some highlights from Adam Gase’s Miami Dolphins news conference on Friday:

•&nbs...

Dolphins Tight Ends

AC In The AM: Gesicki Starting To Step Up

At first there was confusion and uncertainty, a playbook filled with foreign language, an offense that was challenging to learn and a level of heat and humidity that his body just wasn’t ready for. But as the days of training camp have passed, we have begun to see a noticeable difference in rookie tight end Mike Gesicki.

Dolphins rookie TE Mike Gesicki impressing teammates in training camp

When the Dolphins first-team offense worked on red-zone plays late in this morning’s practice,...

Dolphins Defensive Line

Loud and clear: Dolphins defensive line coach Kris Kocurek making himself heard | FOX Sports

Kris Kocurek is in his first year as the defensive line coach, and he operates with high expectations at high energy and volume.

Dolphins Secondary

Why the Dolphins haven’t shown the three-safety look just yet

Three of the more talented players on the Miami Dolphins play safety.

Dolphins Training Camp

Miami Dolphins may be ahead of curve in adjusting to helmet rule

It might be ugly at the start, but it probably won’t stay that way.

NFL lowering helmet rule: What Miami Dolphins DC thinks of controversy

The NFL’s new lowering the helmet rule was implemented for the first time in Thursday night&rs...

Congemi's Three Takeaways From Practice No. 8

