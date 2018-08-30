The Splash Zone 8/30/18: Kenyan Drake Ready To Become A Star

The Miami Dolphins have a star in the making and his name is Kenyan Drake. The third year running back enters the season as the team’s top back after an electrifying second half to the 2017 season. Drake wants to be relied upon to make those big game changing plays as he showed flashes of stardom last season. Not only is he a threat in the run game, Drake offers a ton in the passing game also.

Kenyan Drake is ready to fill Miami Dolphins star void - NFL Nation- ESPN

The Dolphins have no players among ESPN's top 100, but Drake has the potential to climb that list in a hurry.

Dolphins Defensive Line

AC In The AM: No Slowing Down Robert Quinn

It’s such an impressive sight, Robert Quinn contorting his body so close to the ground, using that balance and speed to get past an offensive tackle, finishing his route to the quarterback with the type of burst you would expect from a top-tier pass rusher.

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins: Raekwon McMillan returns from injury to lead D

Given that Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker have been friends for years, Baker should know better t...

Dolphins Special Teams

Two Dolphins rookie kickers share hotel room while vying for one job

When undrafted rookie kicker Greg Joseph arrived at the hotel the Dolphins use to house players duri...

Dolphins Preseason

Dolphins Preview Capsule

MIAMI DOLPHINS (6-10)

New faces: S Minkah Fitzpatrick, G Josh Sitton, DE Robert Quinn, WR D...

