The Splash Zone 8/29/18: Can Isaiah Ford Secure A Roster Spot?

Isaiah Ford has a chance to prove himself on Thursday in the final preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. Ford has been on the bubble since camp started, but a great spring and some flashes during games have Ford on the right side of the fence, but will it be enough. With Jakeem Grant (concussion) and DeVante Parker (finger) both injured, the Dolphins may have to carry an extra receiver for the season and if Ford shines on Thursday, chances are he’s making the team.

Will Isaiah Ford secure a Miami Dolphins roster spot Thursday night?

Roster spots have been won and lost during the final preseason game of the season.

What Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase just said

Here are some things Adam Gase said today:

Miami Dolphins S T.J. McDonald looks poised to be a monster again

This is why the Miami Dolphins paid T.J. McDonald.

They paid McDonald to break up passes.

Camp Insider: 13 Observations From Tuesday's Practice

Mike Gesicki has the ingredients to become a superstar tight end - The Phinsider

The Dolphins rookie tight end is a freak athlete with a high ceiling.