The Splash Zone 8/28/18: Dolphins Depth Chart Updated

Adam Gase met with the media yesterday and gave some updates to the depth chart. Bobby McCain will be the Dolphins starting cornerback opposite Xavien Howard. After a great training camp and preseason, rookie Jerome Baker won the starting strong-side linebacker spot. Finally, Mike Gesicki has been upgraded to the starting tight end after a very quiet preseason.

Ninety must become 53. That’s the simple math of what this week is all about for the Miami Dolphins and, for that matter, the rest of the NFL. But there is really nothing simple about it. By this Saturday afternoon, over 1,100 players will lose their jobs. Dreams will die. Lives will be re-examined. Careers will be put on hold.

