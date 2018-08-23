The Splash Zone 8/23/18: Jerome Baker Vying For Starting Position

The Miami Dolphins could end up having their first three rookie selections starting at the beginning of the season. Many believed Jerome Baker would be used mainly as a coverage linebacker this season on passing downs. But the rookie may end up starting on defense as he has been one of the most impressive players so far this preseason.
Miami Dolphins rookie LB Jerome Baker pushing toward starting job
The leadup to his rookie season has been choppy for Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker, but he’s...
Adam Gase
What Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase said this afternoon
The Dolphins are winding down the preseason and the position battles are starting to sort themselves...
Adam Gase, Dolphins tuning out media buzz at training camp | SI.com
It's no secret that Miami had a tumultuous season last year with plenty of distractions, so head coach Adam Gase is doing everything he can to keep his players focused on the field.
Dolphins Quarterbacks
Bryce Petty making most of Miami Dolphins opportunities
Bryce Petty is the only Miami Dolphins quarterback to pass for a touchdown this preseason and the on...
Miami Dolphins: Ryan Tannehill’s uniform has not required laundering
White jersey with aqua numbers or aqua jersey with white numbers, it hasn’t mattered for Ryan...
Dolphins Wide Receivers
AC In The AM: Don't Overlook Jakeem Grant
The little guy has some big plans.
Dolphins Tight Ends
Miami Dolphins’ Mike Gesicki: The catches will come
Mike Gesicki went up for the ball in the left corner of the end zone and came down with the pass fro...
Dolphins Linebackers
Miami Dolphins view LB Kiko Alonso as healthier, back to 2016 form
Kiko Alonso is never one to make excuses.
Dolphins Rookies
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Mike Gesicki look to be Miami Dolphins core pieces - AFC East- ESPN
The Dolphins are pretty excited about the top of their draft, as they think they have three long-term starters in the mix.
Dolphins Preseason
Camp Insider: 10 Highlights From Wednesday's Practice
Here are the highlights from the Dolphins’ practice Wednesday, as they continue their preparation for the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens:
