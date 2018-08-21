 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Splash Zone 8/21/18: Frank Gore Ready To Make Dolphins Debut

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Frank Gore is expected to make his Miami Dolphins debut this Saturday against the Baltimore Raven. The Dolphins newest running back has not played in the first two preseason games and has hasn’t received much work during training camp. But that’s because the team is trying to keep Gore fresh as he enters his 14th season.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

RB Frank Gore eager to make Miami Dolphins debut Saturday vs. Ravens
Sitting out practices and preseason game is harder than it sounds.

