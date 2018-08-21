The Splash Zone 8/21/18: Frank Gore Ready To Make Dolphins Debut

Frank Gore is expected to make his Miami Dolphins debut this Saturday against the Baltimore Raven. The Dolphins newest running back has not played in the first two preseason games and has hasn’t received much work during training camp. But that’s because the team is trying to keep Gore fresh as he enters his 14th season.

RB Frank Gore eager to make Miami Dolphins debut Saturday vs. Ravens

Sitting out practices and preseason game is harder than it sounds.

K Greg Joseph drills 54-yarder for Miami Dolphins

Greg Joseph didn’t even start kicking a football until the end of his junior year at American...

AC In The AM: Plenty Of Things To Clean Up

With the most important preseason game now in front of us and with an up-and-down performance against the Carolina Panthers now behind us, let’s see where things stand less than three weeks before the regular season begins.

