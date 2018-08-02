The Splash Zone 8/2/18: Notes From Miami Dolphins Training Camp #6

After a days rest on Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins returned to the practice field for their sixth training camp practice. There was a bit of a scare as Ryan Tannehill was sacked and was a tad slow to get up. But it was nothing major and everyone went on with their day. It also appears Cordrea Tankersley was running with the starting defense as the team tries to figure out who will start opposite Xavien Howard.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Camp Insider: Dolphins Return To Practice After Day Off

Highlights and observations from the sixth training camp practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University:

Adam Gase

What Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase said today

Miami Dolphins training camp picked back up on Wednesday after an off day.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins survive first Ryan Tannehill scare after hit by Cameron Wake

The Dolphins would prefer to get through training camp without anyone laying a finger on Ryan Tanneh...

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins’ Leonte Carroo opens up: ‘I’m faced with adversity.’

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Leonte Carroo understands the gravity of his situation.

Dolphins Offensive Line

AC In The AM: Washburn Setting Great Example

You want tough? You want resilient? Consider what the past month has been like for offensive line coach Jeremiah Washburn.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Hype continues to build around Miami Dolphins DE Charles Harris

With two former all-pros ahead of him and both of them among the highest-paid players on the roster,...

Don’t sleep on Dolphins DE Andre Branch in return from knee injury

Andre Branch didn’t think much about his injured knee during practice or games last year, when...

Dolphins Training Camp

Miami Dolphins 2018 training camp report: Day 6 updates | The Daily Dolphin

Kenyan Drake and the Dolphins have one more stretch of practices before the preseason begins. (Getty Images)DAVIE -- The Dolphins are beginning their second stretch of training camp practices this morning and will go four straight days before taking another break. The preseason begins Aug.

Miami Dolphins still struggling with sloppy penalties in training camp

One of the most maddening things about the Dolphins last season — there were plenty of frustra...

