The Splash Zone 8/19/18: Dolphins Expect Kenny Stills Back For Preseason Game 3

The Miami Dolphins were without two of their starting wide receivers against the Carolina Panthers. DeVante Parker will be out for a few weeks, while Kenny Stills is expected back against the Baltimore Ravens for the third preseason game. The third game is when the starters see the majority of playing time, so having Stills back would be a big plus. Stills has been nursing a calf and ankle injurys he sustained against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Dolphins Quarterbacks
Dolphins' Adam Gase backs David Fales, Brock Osweiler despite struggle
It hasn’t been a thrilling preseason run for Dolphins backup quarterbacks Brock Osweiler and D...
Dolphins Wide Receivers
New Miami Dolphins WR Albert Wilson finding his way in offense
The Dolphins moved quickly to bring Albert Wilson in on a three-year, $24 million contract in free a...
Dolphins Defensive Line
Kendall Langford moving to defensive end in Miami Dolphins return
Kendall Langford hasn’t been a regular player in the NFL since 2016, but he showed up and pass...
Dolphins’ Robert Quinn goal: ‘break records;' ‘do something extreme.'
It was five years ago that Robert Quinn had 19 sacks and seven forced fumbles and was first-team All...
Dolphins Linebackers
Miami Dolphins LB Raekwon McMillan still shaking some rust
Raekwon McMillan felt he had let go of his first-game jitters.
Dolphins Preseason
Congemi's Three Takeaways From Dolphins-Panthers
I Said It: Preseason Week Two
Here were some of the comments that stood out after the Dolphins’ 27-20 loss against the Carolina Panthers, along with some perspective:
Miami Dolphins trot out no-huddle uptempo offense (no, really)
Adam Gase wants to go even faster.
