The Splash Zone 8/18/18: Dolphins Lose To Panthers 27 - 20

Ryan Tannehill looked sharp last night, but just couldn’t get anything going on offense. The Dolphins were running a dink and dunk play scheme and the Panthers weren’t having it. The defense gave up two big play touchdowns and just made a ton of mental errors all game. Bryce Petty played really well on his lone drive. He ended scoring on a 15 yard keeper and gave the Dolphins their only touchdown of the night.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

5 Instant Takeaways from Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers

The Dolphins were seeking an impressive performance from a first-team offense scheduled to play most...

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Lieser: Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill can't elevate the offense with help

The Dolphins are going to need all of Ryan Tannehill’s weapons to be firing at full capacity t...

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins' Minkah Fitzpatrick has 'star' power as hybrid DB - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The Dolphins drafted Fitzpatrick to fill a hybrid position that makes the defense among the most versatile in the NFL.

Miami Dolphins’ Cordrea Tankersley: ‘I played terrible. Straight trash

Miami Dolphins cornerback Cordrea Tankersley had a tough night in a loss at the Carolina Panthers on...

Dolphins at Panthers

Grading the Miami Dolphins for their loss to the Carolina Panthers

The Dolphins fell to 0-2 in the preseason Friday night with a 27-20 loss to the Panthers in Charlott...

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 8/17/18: Dolphins At Panthers, Preseason Game 2 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The Play That Almost Killed Me - Dolphins Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 2013 - The Phinsider

In 2013, the Miami Dolphins travelled to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in the snow.

My Scheme for the 2018 Miami Dolphins: Run Game and Play Action Passing - The Phinsider

Don’t get it twisted, this isn’t a knock on Ryan Tannehill. It’s about highlighting everyone’s strengths.

Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers final score and immediate reactions - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers have completed their Preseason Week 2 contest, with the Dolphins falling to the Panthers, 27 - 20.

1st Half

Surprisngly, Adam Gase left the starting...