The Splash Zone 8/17/18: Dolphins At Panthers, Preseason Game 2

The Miami Dolphins will be on the road as they will take on the Carolina Panthers tonight. After a disappointing outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dolphins will look to put together a better performance against the Panthers. Don’t expect to see a ton of reps from the starters as the backups will get most of the time to showcase their skills.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Panthers

Miami Dolphins (0-1) vs. Carolina Panthers (1-0)

Dolphins Secondary

AC In The AM: McCain So Important To This Defense

Want to hear glowing praise. Mention Bobby McCain’s name to Coach Adam Gase. Or mention his name to defensive coordinator Matt Burke. Or, for that matter, mention it to just about anyone within the framework of the Dolphins organization.

Dolphins Offseason

Top News: New Additions Have Impressive Training Camp

Head Coach Adam Gase said he was pleased with what the Dolphins accomplished as a team during training camp, though several players managed to stand out individually.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 8/16/18: Dolphins Have No Intention Of Trading Parker - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

How to watch and stream Dolphins at Panthers preseason NFL game - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins’ 2018 preseason continues on Friday as the team heads north to visit the Carolina Panthers. The Dolphins are coming off a loss last week to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an...