The Splash Zone 8/16/18: Dolphins Have No Intention Of Trading Parker

DeVante Parker will be out the next 4-6 weeks with a broken finger and there was/is speculation that the Miami Dolphins could look to trade the wide receiver. However, that is not in their plans and for as inconsistent as he’s been, the team refuses to give up on his potential. With Ryan Tannehill back, perhaps Parker and he can find that chemistry again like they had going in 2016, if Parker can stay healthy.

Miami Dolphins not thinking of trading DeVante Parker | Miami Herald

While DeVante Parker has been unspectacular in training camp and is now injured, the Miami Dolphins have no intentions on giving up on the former first round draft pick and trading him anytime soon.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill vows to be more vocal in make-or-break year - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Dolphins coaches like the leadership they're seeing from Tannehill, which they believe should make his teammates more accountable.

Dolphins Running Backs

AC In the AM: Big Upside Having Both Gore And Drake

When Frank Gore first watched tape of Kenyan Drake last season, he quickly realized that the Dolphins had something special. “I said to myself, ‘man, I can see why they traded Jay Ajayi.’”

