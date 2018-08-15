The Splash Zone 8/15/18: DeVante Parker Has A Broken Finger

The Miami Dolphins are going to be down a receiver as DeVante Parker will be out for a few weeks with a broken finger. Parker is unable to catch a ball at the moment but this opens the door for the other receivers on the roster. Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant have a chance to showcase what they have in a bigger role with Parker out. Parker has flashed the potential, but he just hasn’t been able to stay healthy and put it all together.

