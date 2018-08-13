The Splash Zone 8/13/18: Notes From Dolphins Sunday Practice

The big news yesterday was Ryan Tannehill throwing Kallen Ballage out of the huddle after rookie running back missed his blocking assignment. The veteran quarterback got a tad heated with the rookie on the sideline and continued their nice discussion. It’s great to see Tannehill stepping up and holding teammates and himself held accountable. That’s something we’ve never really seen from him.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

