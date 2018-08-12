The Splash Zone 8/12/18: Kalen Ballage Experienced The Highs And Lows

Kalen Ballage was the Miami Dolphins primary back against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie experienced the highs with his first NFL action and also the lows, with a costly fumble. Ballage learned from his mistakes as the coaches threw him right back into the fire and he appeared to hold the ball more securely throughout the rest of the game. Expect to see more of the rookie in the next game against the Carolina Panthers.

Miami Dolphins' Kalen Ballage experiences highs (and one low)

Things were looking up when Dolphins rookie Kalen Ballage ripped off a 14-yard run.

Dolphins’ Robert Quinn explains why he raises his fist | SI.com

For Robert Quinn, a humble, quiet NFL veteran who’s been raising his fist since September 2016, the gesture is meant to empower and provoke, and also unite. Its roots trace back to his Carolina upbringing, and for centuries before that. ‘I want people to understand,’ he says—but also, ‘I won’t stop until they get rid of me.’

The offseason program may represent the first steps toward the regular season, but training camp is where the real work begins.

