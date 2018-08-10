The Splash Zone 8/10/18: Recapping Buccaneers/Dolphins Preseason Game 1

Ryan Tannehill returned to the football field for the first time since 2016. The quarterback looked sharp until he missed on his last two throws to end his night. Besides the first team offense, the rest of the team appeared shaky in their first preseason action. The defense was playing bland and not showing much as they played a lot of base defense. Either way, it’s preseason and there’s still a few games to work out some kinks.

Dolphins-Buccaneers: Five takeaways from preseason opener

As far as preseason openers go, this one was fairly eventful for the Miami Dolphins.

These Miami Dolphins rookies show promise they must fulfill

Mike Gesicki is fifth string on your Miami Dolphins depth chart.

Game recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Miami Dolphins, 8/9/18 | Miami Herald

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill was solid in his first NFL action since 2016, and a big reason why: His offensive line gave him time to throw.

Three Takeaways From Dolphins-Buccaneers

