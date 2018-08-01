The Splash Zone 8/1/18: Ryan Tannehill’s Quest For The Postseason

Ryan Tannehill just turned 30, but he feels like he’s practicing like he was at the age of 25. The last time we saw the quarterback in a game was back in 2016 when he was having his best season and helped lead the team to the playoffs. Tannehill is healthy and itching to prove the anti-Tannehill crowd he can lead this team to the postseason.
Now 30, Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill feeling calm, refreshed as he continues quest for 1st playoff appearance | FOX Sports
Increasing intensity is understandable with the clock ticking toward another season, and it's a little louder now for Ryan Tannehill.
AC In The AM: Albert Wilson's Inspiring Story
It’s already clear that the Miami Dolphins got themselves a highly productive offensive player when they signed free agent wide receiver Albert Wilson.
Miami Dolphins’ Isaiah Ford nearly gave up football for hoops
If Isaiah Ford wasn’t here, as a breakout performer early in Miami Dolphins training camp, we...
Why Miami Dolphins' Danny Amendola is fantasy football PPR monster
Danny Amendola never led the New England Patriots in catches in a season, but it would be shocking i...
