The Splash Zone 7/31/18: Day 5 Of Miami Dolphins Training Camp

The Miami Dolphins will have off tomorrow after five straight practices. The big news from yesterday revolved around one of the newer faces on offense, Albert Wilson. Adam Gase stated they are still trying to find a way on how to use the speedy wide receiver. Many believed Wilson would operate from the slot, but Gase envisions him as an outside receiver. Wilson is also listed behind Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola, and DeVante Parker.

Camp Insider: 11 Observations From The Dolphins' First Practice In Full Pads

Highlights and observations from the fifth training camp practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University

Adam Gase

What Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said Monday (Day 5 of training camp) | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE -- The Dolphins held their first fully padded practice of training camp this morning, but it didn't go completely as planned. About a half-hour into their work, the team was forced to shift into the practice bubble because of lightning in the area.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Top News: Tannehill Feeling Great After Five Practices

For quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the start of training camp has proceeded smoothly from a physical standpoint, perhaps even better than he had anticipated.

5 Miami Dolphins impressing QB Ryan Tannehill in training camp

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill specifically praised five teammates during his press confe...

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Now Dolphins teammates, Danny Amendola and Bobby McCain keep fighting

Regardless of them now being on the same team, some things between Danny Amendola and Bobby McCain w...

Miami Dolphins’ fire bubbles over as Grant won’t get pushed around

When lightning began striking the area near training camp shortly after the Dolphins took the field...

Dolphins Offensive Line

Hit by truck, Dolphins' Jeremiah Washburn coaches through leg injury

Training camp in South Florida in July isn’t fun for anyone, but it’s especially tough o...

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins defensive linemen maul and feast at training camp

Cam Wake was sitting in the team auditorium, watching Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase’s trainin...

Dolphins Training Camp

AC In The AM: Four Practices, What Do We Know?

After four days of practice, after carefully dissecting everything that has transpired, my notebook is filled with thoughts and observations. So allow me on this last Monday morning of July to share some of the things I’ve jotted down:

