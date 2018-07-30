The Splash Zone 7/30/18: Day 4 Of Miami Dolphins Training Camp

One of the highlights from day 4 of training camp was Mike Gesicki’s one handed touchdown catch against fellow rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick. Gesicki is an athletic freak at tight end and his catching is as advertised. Though a lot of people have high expectations for the rookie tight end, historically tight ends haven’t done much in their first year. It may take a year or half a season to adjust to the pro level at that position.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

