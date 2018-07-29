The Splash Zone 7/29/18: Day 3 Of Miami Dolphins Training Camp

The Miami Dolphins concluded their third day of training camp yesterday and the big news out of camp was Torry McTyer running with the first team defense at cornerback. You can never have enough good cornerbacks as the second year undrafted free agent has impressed in practice. Adam Gase stated the corner deserved a shot to play with the first team based off his performances in practice.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins training camp: CB Torry McTyer emerges on Day 3

The Dolphins’ new philosophy in training camp, at the behest of coach Adam Gase, is to give gu...

Adam Gase

What Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said Saturday (training camp) | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE -- The Dolphins are step closer to being ready for the upcoming season after putting on shoulder pads for this morning's training camp practice. There were minimal injury issues, which continues a good run for Miami.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins’ Adam Gase needs preseason games to pick between David

Dolphins coach Adam Gase has ample history with quarterbacks Brock Osweiler and David Fales, dating...

Ryan Tannehill feels 2017 was an “invaluable” experience – ProFootballTalk

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is back on the field after missing the end of the 2016 season and all of last season, which adds up to 19 months away from the game and big questions about whether he can be the player the Dolphins need him to be.

Dolphins Running Backs

Miami Dolphins' Kalen Ballage has talent; sometimes ‘brain freezes up'

Kalen Ballage looks like a Greek God and so sometimes it’s easy to forget that when you’...

Dolphins Tight Ends

Dolphins' Mike Gesicki fights back after tough start to training camp

The Dolphins believe Mike Gesicki will be a game-changer for them as a pass-catching tight end, a mi...

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins' Jordan Phillips: Time to show up doubters

Facing his contract year, Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is leaner and Saturday he...

Dolphins Linebackers

Raekwon McMillan, 22, with zero NFL games, key Miami Dolphins leader

Raekwon McMillan is 22 years old and has never played in, let alone started, a regular-season game f...

Dolphins Training Camp

Camp Insider: 17 Observations From Day Three In Davie

Highlights and observations from the third training camp practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University:

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 7/28/18: Day 2 Of Miami Dolphins Training Camp - The Phinsider

The Splash Zone 7/27/18: Day 1 Of Miami Dolphins Training Camp

Miami Dolphins training camp 2018: Practice 3 live updates and chat - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are on to day three of their 2018 training camp, which means I have forgotten to post the live/Twitter update thread here on the site for the first two days of training camp....

Miami Dolphins Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil’s 2017 False Start Penalties - The Phinsider

One of the oft-cited drawbacks to Tunsil’s 2017 campaign was a proliferation of penalties, especially false starts. Let’s investigate each one and see what conclusions you draw.

Phinsider Awards Nominations Post #2 - The Phinsider

Now that the Phinsider Awards nominations for round one have been completed and we will move on to the second round of nominations for the awards section. This round will include four awards to be...

Dolphins Are Hoping Gesicki Isn’t Egnew 2.0 - The Phinsider

’There was a tight end named Gesicki whose hands were known for being sticky when he came to the Fins, their fans dreamt of more wins but the memory of Egnew is tricky’

When former Miami...

90-in-90 Miami Dolphins roster breakdown: Robert Quinn - The Phinsider

The Phinsider’s annual 90-in-90 series is back today with another in-depth look at the players who are currently vying to make the Miami Dolphins’ 53-man roster. This series of articles takes a...