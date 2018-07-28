The Splash Zone 7/28/18: Day 2 Of Dolphins Training Camp

Day 2 of training camp is in the books. The Ryan Tannehill to Danny Amendola connection is pretty strong these past two days according to reports. It appears Amendola, DeVante Parker, and Kenny Stills are running with the first team offense, which leaves Albert Wilson on the second team. Mike Gesicki really hasn’t shown anything yet, but that is to be expected of a first year tight end.

Camp Insider: Tannehill, Amendola Finding A Connection

Highlights and observations from the second training camp practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University:

Adam Gase

Here’s what Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase said today

Here are the highlights from Adam Gase’s press conference on Friday

Dolphins Quarterbacks

AC in the AM: Tannehill Embracing This Moment

On the final day of his 29th year and a few minutes after the first practice of his seventh training camp with the Dolphins, Ryan Tannehill stood near the middle of the field, throwing short underhand passes to, by far, his favorite receiver.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

DeVante Parker’s latest Miami Dolphins plan: ‘Don’t settle. Be great.’

DeVante Parker wore a rubber bracelet on his wrist during a Miami Dolphins training camp practi...

Dolphins Tight Ends

Miami Dolphins’ Mike Gesicki affected by heat, not yet too involved

This is going to take a bit of time, this transition to the NFL for Miami Dolphins rookie tight end...

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins’ DT Davon Godchaux: 'We'll be damn good.'

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux probably won’t be a starter this season, due to impressive dep...

Hit and miss: Which Jordan Phillips are the Dolphins getting in 2018? | The Daily Dolphin

There’s been very little questioning of Jordan Phillips’ talent, but his actual performance has been up and down since the Dolphins drafted him in the second round in 2015. They expected more from a player selected No.

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins’ Raekwon McMillan (now healthy) sets big goal | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan believes he’s fully recovered from last year’s knee injury and he’s hoping that leads to more playing than typical NFL middle linebackers get.

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins rookie S Minkah Fitzpatrick intent on winning starting job

One of the most promising signs for Dolphins first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick is that he continue...

Dolphins Training Camp

