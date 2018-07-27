The Splash Zone 7/27/18: Day 1 Of Miami Dolphins Training Camp

The Miami Dolphins began training camp yesterday which means we actually have some football news to discuss. The unveiled Ryan Tannehill 2.0 as the quarterback was back on the practice field for the first time since last year. We also got to see the new faces in action as Danny Amendola seemed to click with Tannehill during offensive drills. It’s exciting that football season is just around the corner now!

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Camp Insider: Observations From Day One Of Training Camp

Highlights and observations from the first training camp practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University:

Dolphins Offense

How can Dolphins know Danny Amendola, Frank Gore have something left? | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — The Dolphins have brought in a handful of longtime veterans over the past two years who proved to be way too far past their prime. Mario Williams was a useless signing in 2016, Arian Foster wasn’t much better, and last year’s additions of Julius Thomas and Lawrence Timmons were dud...

Adam Gase

NFL national anthem policy: Adam Gase doesn’t envision suspensions | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — As the NFL’s national anthem policy remains uncertain, Dolphins coach Adam Gase can’t foresee any player missing games as a punishment for violating whatever rule the league implements.

What Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said Thursday (training camp) | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE -- The Dolphins opened training camp with a two-hour practice in the sweltering heat, and they're moving toward the upcoming season confident that they can upend their underdog perception.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins unveil Ryan Tannehill, 2.0

The printout taped to the back of Ryan Tannehill’s left knee brace reads clearly: “TANNE...

Miami Dolphins training camp 2018: Ryan Tannehill knee brace is not only new thing about quarterback - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins were back on the practice field as training camp began this morning. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill returned to his rightful place under center and the team began moving toward the...

Miami Dolphins QB Brock Osweiler tossed two interceptions

Brock Osweiler threw two interceptions in his first training camp practice as a Miami Dolphin.

Miami Dolphins backup QB David Fales eyes career-changing opportunity | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Journeyman quarterback David Fales has gone into every season believing he had a chance to make a team’s roster, but he’s never been as well set up for it as he is now.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Kenny Stills of Miami Dolphin would prefer NFL had no national anthem policy

Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills vacationed this offseason in Africa, led several teammates on a training trip to Nebraska and returned to find the NFL's national anthem debate again at peak volume.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins: CB Tony Lippett makes a move at start of camp

Tony Lippett broke on a pass from Brock Osweiler and came down with an interception in the first Mia...

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 7/26/18: Problems That Need Addressed During Miami Dolphins Training Camp - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Phinsider Radio Hosts Miami Dolphins Columnist Andy Cohen - The Phinsider

Andy stopped by to talk the legacy left behind by former Dolphins head coach Tony Sparano

90-in-90 Miami Dolphins roster breakdown: Jordan Phillips - The Phinsider

The Phinsider’s annual 90-in-90 series is back today with another in-depth look at the players who are currently vying to make the Miami Dolphins’ 53-man roster. This series of articles takes a...

Dolphins depth chart 2018: Predictions as training camp begins - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are back on the practice field today, the first workout of training camp. While final cuts are still a month away, it does not mean the coaches are not already trying to figure...

Five reasons to be excited about Jakeem Grant in 2018: A Film Breakdown - The Phinsider

"It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog"

- Some guy with wooden teeth probably

I don’t know who penned those inspiring words, but I do know truer words...