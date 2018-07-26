The Splash Zone 7/26/18: Problems That Need Addressed During Training Camp

The Miami Dolphins will start training camp today after a long offseason. The majority of the national media doesn’t think the team will be going that far, but we already saw this team exceed expectations in 2016 with Adam Gase. Hopefully the linebacker unit is all shored up with the return of Raekwon McMillian. The Dolphins also have two rookie kickers vying for the starting gig after Cody Parkey was signed away by the Chicago Bears. There are plenty of questions that need answering during training camp and the preseason.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Five problems the Miami Dolphins need to solve in training camp

Kenyan Drake needs to be a Pro Bowl-caliber running back this season.

Adam Gase

Miami Dolphins training camp opens. Is Adam Gase's optimism crazy?

The Miami Dolphins are going to play an actual football game at Hard Rock Stadium two weeks fro...

Dolphins Training Camp

2018 Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks

Along with Tannehill continuing his preparation for his comeback season, the Dolphins need to cement a decision on who will be the backup quarterback.

AC In The AM: Viewing Tips For Training Camp

This is my 38th Dolphins’ training camp. Guess you could say I’ve seen it all. So let me be your guide for a few minutes as the players prepare to hit the practice field at precisely 8:30 Thursday morning for the first of many two-plus hour sessions under the searing sun.

Former Dolphins

Ex-Michigan LB Mike McCray retires from football

Former Michigan Wolverines linebacker Mike McCray, an undrafted free agent who signed with the Miami Dolphins, announced he was retiring from the game.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Phinsider Radio: Tony Sparano, Miami Dolphins Training Camp, Fantasy Football, Around the NFL and the Latest News and Rumors - The Phinsider

This week on Phinsider Radio, we are joined by Andy Cohen of the Miami Dolphins to help us remember the life of Tony Sparano. We also highlight key position battles during Miami Dolphins training camp and give you news and notes from around the NFL. For those who play fantasy football, we give you our advice to help you win the draft. All of this and more on this week’s edition of Phinsider Radio!

Fantasy Football 2018: Top-25 Quarterbacks - The Phinsider

Here are my Top-25 Quarterbacks in Fantasy Football in 2018

Phinsider Awards Nominations Post #1 - The Phinsider

Now that the Phinsider Hall Of Fame nominations have been completed and we will be moving on to the HOF voting, we will move on to the first round of nominations for the awards section. This round...

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.