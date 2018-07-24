The Splash Zone 7/24/18: Tony Sparano Was An Unlikely Visionary

When we as Miami Dolphin fans think of Tony Sparano, our memories go back to the 2008 season. It was a magical time to be a fan of the team as the Dolphins stole the AFC East crown from the New England Patriots. Sparano took a team that only won one game the previous years, to hosting a playoff game. Sparano and the 2008 Dolphins will always be remembered for implementing the wildcat offense which helped dismantle the Patriots in week 3.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Tony Sparano was the NFL's unlikeliest visionary

By helping to bring the Wildcat to the NFL, the former Dolphins coach played a large role in shaping today's offenses.

Tony Sparano

AC in the AM: Remembering Tony Sparano

He was a good man, a decent man, a passionate man who cared deeply about the Miami Dolphins during his three-plus seasons here as head coach. Tony Sparano shockingly passed away Sunday morning at the far-too-early-age of 56.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

O.J McDuffie on Ryan Tannehill: “Ryan is gonna be a rockstar.” - The Phinsider

In our Phinsider Radio interview with OJ McDuffie and Seth Levit of "The Fish Tank", we asked what the guys thought of Dolphins’ QB Ryan Tannehill.

When does Miami Dolphins training camp open? An A-to-Z primer - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins’ 2018 training camp will open this week, bringing the entire team together after the rookies reported last week. The start of training camp will mark the start of the run for...

The Phinsider Hall Of Fame Nominations Post - The Phinsider

The first voting that we will do for this year’s awards will be for the Phinsider Hall Of Fame. This is the post inviting you to nominate your choices for induction. Since we missed a year we will...

Phinsider Meme Central - The Phinsider

"Lately it occurs to me what a long, strange trip it’s been."

Former miami dolphins head coach tony sparano dies. 2008 Wildcat thread - The Phinsider

As we mourn the loss of former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Tony Sparano, we remember the joy he brought to our hearts: a record-breaking turnaround and a dismantling of the New England Patriots you wouldn’t believe.

The Splash Zone 7/23/18: Thanks For The Memories Coach Sparano - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.